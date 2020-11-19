Hek, Sanbor to back BJP on corruption probe

SHILLONG, Nov 18: In a significant development, the two BJP legislators — AL Hek and Sanbor Shullai — have announced their decision to go with the party in seeking an independent probe through Lokayukta the various allegations of embezzlement of central funds by the district councils. Confirming this, President of the State BJP Parliamentary Party, AL Hek today said that they would stand together with the decisions of the party on the various issues it has raked up.

The current stand of the two BJP MLAs, who are part of the ruling coalition, is diametrically opposite to their earlier stand when they had refused to back their party on the corruption issue.

Hek who is the lone BJP minister in the NPP-led MDA Government, said, “Anything which is related to public grievances should be taken up. Not only BJP, other political parties should also take up the issues. We are here as representatives to serve the people”.

“If we are not taking up the problems faced by the people then for what are we here as leaders,” he asked.

Enquired if he was informed about the recent move of the State BJP to approach the Meghalaya Lokayukta over the alleged misappropriation of central funds in the GHADC and JHADC, Hek said, “I have not received any information but whatever they are doing for the state, for the people or the party we have no problem”.

After a period of lull the State BJP had demanded the state government to release the pending salaries of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers while threatening to approach Prime Minister’s Office if it continues to be reluctant.

The State BJP has also approached the Meghalaya Lokayukta over the alleged misappropriation of central funds in the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) and the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

To a query whether the Parliamentary Party (PP) of the BJP consisting of two MLAs stands in sync with the move of the party, Hek said, “What do you mean in sync? We have the agenda, we have the programme, we have our party stand and whenever the party stands we stand together”. Continuing he said “Why will we divide the party? As a party we are always together, but we have to see also as we are in the alliance partner. When we are in alliance partner we also have to respect each other,” he added.

Earlier on the State BJP had alleged large-scale corruption in the GHADC and JHADC on the basis of RTI findings. The BJP had alleged that crores of rupees sanctioned under the Special Assistance Grant (SAG) by the Centre was misappropriated and went on to demand a CBI probe.

At one point, the strain in the relationship between the State BJP and the NPP became obvious when NPP leader and Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong dared the BJP to leave the coalition if they were unhappy.

For a while the issue appeared to have lost steam with both MLAs expressing their willingness to discuss the issue in the MDA coordination committee meeting instead of making statements to the media. It now remains to be seen what will be the reaction of NPP on this development.