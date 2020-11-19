UK to ban diesel, petrol cars

London, Nov 18: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday unveiled plans for a new Green Industrial Revolution for the country, including a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 and new measures to become a world leader in carbon capture.

Downing Street says the government has mobilised 12 billion pounds for the 10-point plan, which it claims will support up to 250,000 jobs and comes as the UK prepares to co-host the Climate Ambition Summit on December 12 and the UN COP26 climate summit next year. Johnson will also speak about the plan in the House of Commons as he attends the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) session for the first time via videolink from Downing Street, where he continues to self-isolate following contact with an MP who later tested positive for COVID-19. “Although this year has taken a very different path to the one we expected, the UK is looking to the future and seizing the opportunity to build back greener,” said Johnson.

“The recovery of our planet and of our economies can and must go hand-in-hand. As we look ahead to hosting the COP26 climate summit next year, I am setting out an ambitious plan for a green industrial revolution that will transform the way we live in the UK. This is a shared global challenge – every country in the world needs to take action to secure the future of the planet for our children, grandchildren and generations to come,” he said. (PTI)