No consensus in BJP on corruption issue: Jemino

SHILLONG, Nov 19: With the state BJP renewing its efforts to highlight the alleged corruption and other illegalities in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC), the United Democratic Party, an ally in the MDA Government has advised the saffron party to come to a consensus on the issue by discussing the matter first within the party and later with the MDA Coordination Committee.

Taking potshot at the BJP for coming up with diametrically opposite reactions on the corruption issue and, UDP general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh today said that the BJP should contemplate on how the party leaders have been reacting to the various issues raised by the party.

“The party president is saying one thing and the MLAs are saying something else. As a party they need to sit and discuss the matters and if there is consensus, the, party can take up the issues with the larger body which is the MDA coordination committee,” Mawthoh said.

The UDP leader, however, favoured the idea of a joint sitting of the MDA partners to iron out all differences and to take collective action which will carry more weight.

The UDP senior leader while reiterating that the party has a zero tolerance towards corruption added that the MDA Government has just asked the local audit to find out the truth in the allegations made pertaining to the District Councils.

“We are waiting for the findings of the report,” Mawthoh said while informing that Home Minister and party MLA, Lahkmen Rymbui has already sought a report from police on the illegalities highlighted from various quarters.

Mawthoh, however, refused to comment on the BJP’s move to approach the Meghalaya Lokayukta on the corruption issue, saying that it is upto the party (BJP) to take a call on the matter if they have evidence.

MDC hits out at BJP

Meanwhile, JHADC MDC and NPP Spokesperson, Phasmon Dkhar has also asked the BJP to sort out their differences internally before making random demands.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, Phasmon Dkhar today questioned why a section of the state BJP was impatient and passing judgments on the MDA Government which has acted responsibly by ordering an audit of the Council accounts.

“Can’t they act like responsible leaders and wait for the audit report to come out,” Dkhar questioned, while expressing confidence that the truth will be revealed in due time.

“It takes time and effort to verify facts but it’s easy to find faults and make allegations,” he added.