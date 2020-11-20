Shullai upset with party

SHILLONG, Nov 19: Unhappy over not being consulted or informed, BJP leader Sanbor Shullai has expressed displeasure with the saffron party for not including him in the move to approach Meghalaya Lokayukta over the alleged misappropriation of central funds in the JHADC and GHADC.

In a statement, Shullai said that he was not made aware nor consulted about the decision of the state BJP to approach the Lokayukta, while claiming that even several senior leaders including his party colleagues are unaware about it.

Maintaining that nobody in the government will support corruption, the South Shillong MLA said that any differences within the alliance should be discussed in appropriate forum.

Stating that party leaders should wait for the MDA coordination committee meet before coming to any conclusion, Shullai said that he along with senior leaders of party will meet the central leadership, state in charge besides NEDA chief Himanta Biswa Sarma after Christmas and will seek clarity on the issue.

Pointing out that there are several issues with regards to the crisis in state party, which he wishes to discuss with central leaders, Shullai said that after deliberating over the matter with central leaders he will take appropriate decision regarding the issues raised by state leaders.