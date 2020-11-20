NTCP to be strictly implemented in SWGH

TURA, Nov 20: In a move to launch and implement the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) for the first time in South West Garo Hills District, a meeting of the District-level Coordination Committee (DLCC) was held at Ampati Circuit House on Friday to discuss ways and means for effective implementation of the same.

Initiating the discussion, South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ch. Ramakrishna said that Education department needs to play a pivotal role in the implementation of this programme as it can reach the maximum target group that is, the youngsters through schools and colleges. He spelt out a few focus points for consideration while implementing the programme which include, reducing the availability of tobacco products, concentrating on those youngsters who are vulnerable to fall into the habit of tobacco use and those who have just started the usage and taking out intensive IEC activities and counseling in schools and colleges, among others. He also felt that there should be more of visual imaging than labeling to act as a deterrent while use of tobacco is shown in movies or other TV shows. The Deputy Commissioner expressed hope that with the implementation of tobacco control laws the incidence of tobacco use in the district can be reduced to great extent and called for support and cooperation of all the stakeholders in the successful implementation of the programme.

State Nodal Officer, NTCP, Shillong, Dr. Lana E. Lyngdoh-Nongbri, who highlighted the beginning of National Tobacco Control Programme, objectives and its major thrusts, said that NTCP would facilitate in effective implementation of tobacco control laws. She also highlighted the role of District Tobacco Control Cell and DLCC, who would be responsible for overall implementation of NTCP and provisions of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulations of Trade & Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 (COTPA).

DM&HO, Ampati, Dr. K.A. Sangma and Sr.Medical Officer, Dr. Lydia Marak were among others who also addressed the meeting.