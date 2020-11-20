Two villages in SGH declared containment zone

TURA: Two villages in South Garo Hills were on Friday declared a containment zone after more than half a dozen covid-19 positive cases were detected from the two remote areas.

A total of nine positive cases were detected from the remote village of Siju Dajong while another eight positive cases were found from Siju Damikgittim.

According to South Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, H B Marak necessary essential items for the villages would be made available during containment and people have been instructed not to come out.

It is interesting to note that this might be the first time that a high number of positive cases have been detected in the district from two separate areas collectively. Earlier, recorded cases in the district were scattered and mostly detected from those who had returned to the district from outside.