Pak PM vows to ‘do everything’ to reduce violence in Afghanistan

Islamabad, Nov 19: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on his maiden visit to Kabul and vowed to “do everything” to reduce violence in Afghanistan as the two leaders explored ways to deepen the bilateral ties and discussed the reconciliation process, amidst an uptick in violence that could jeopardise the peace push in the war-torn country.

President Ghani who received Khan upon his arrival at ARG Presidential Palace, situated in the heart of Kabul, called his visit “historic” and said it was an “important message to help end violence”. On his part, Khan assured Ghani that his government would do “everything possible” to help reduce violence in Afghanistan and bring a durable peace.

“The idea of visiting at a time when violence is increasing (in Afghanistan) is to assure you, President Ghani, that the people and the government of Pakistan have only one concern: peace in Afghanistan,” Khan said while addressing a joint press conference with the Afghan leader after their talks on issues ranging from bilateral ties to the Afghan peace and regional situation.

Khan said Pakistan played a role in the peace deal signed between the Taliban and the US side and later on starting the intra-Afghan dialogue. He regretted that despite such efforts violence was increasing in Afghanistan and assured that Pakistan was ready to help if it was possible.

“If you feel there is somewhere Pakistan can help (in reduction of violence), please let us know…We assure you that we will do everything and whatever is within our reach,” he said. Khan said that Pakistan’s tribal areas were devastated by the violence in the past and it was one of the reasons to help Afghanistan tackle violence.

“The only way to help people on both sides of the border is by peace, trade and connectivity,” he said. He said peace and connectivity was the best way to ensure prosperity of Pakistan, Afghanistan and also the entire region.

“Now again to build trust, we will help the Afghan government to meet their expectations,” Khan said as he thanked Ghani for extending an invitation to visit Afghanistan. Ghani said that enduring peace within the framework of joint cooperation was important to lead towards a comprehensive ceasefire.

“All of us need to understand that violence is not an answer, but an inclusive politics,” he said. (PTI)