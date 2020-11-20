Sangay thanks US Congressman for resolution on Tibet

DHARAMSALA:Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) President Lobsang Sangay thanked Republican Congressman Ted Yoho for sponsoring the crucial resolution that recognises the cultural and religious significance of an autonomous Tibet and seeks peaceful solutions to the Tibet issue.

“I along with the Rep. Ngodup was the first to meet Congressman Ted Yoho. In our second meeting, Congressman Yoho expressed that he wanted to invite His Holiness the Dalai Lama to address the Congress. He also proposed to pass a bill to that effect and we agreed.

“Hence the bill. Taking this opportunity, I would like to thank Congressman Ted Yoho for his leadership in passing this crucial bill as well as Congressmen Michael McCaul, Jim McGovern, and Chris Smith for their endorsements,” said Sangay in a statement.

This week the US House of Representatives passed a resolution, affirming the significance of the advocacy for genuine autonomy for Tibetans in China and the work the 14th Dalai Lama has done to promote global peace, harmony, and understanding.

The resolution, headed by Yoho, states that the House of Representatives recognises the cultural and religious significance of a genuinely autonomous Tibet and the deep bond between the American and Tibetan people.

It commends the 14th Dalai Lama for his commitment to global peace and non-violence and determines that it would be beneficial to convene a bipartisan, bicameral forum, either through a Joint Meeting of Congress, a teleconference broadcast in the auditorium at the Capitol Visitor Center, or roundtable, between members of Congress and the Dalai Lama to discuss peaceful solutions to international conflicts.

Eliot Engel, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, accused China of violation of international religious freedom in Tibet.

He said the State Department has found that the Chinese government has systematically impeded travel to Tibetan autonomous region areas for US diplomats, officials, journalists and tourists.

Re-elected House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted her support for the resolution and the continued support from Congress of freedom of religion and culture in Tibet.

The resolution details the Dalai Lama’s promotion of human values, promotion of religious harmony, and preservation of Tibetan culture and religion and quotes him stating, “I remain convinced that most human conflicts can be solved through genuine dialogue conducted with the spirit of openness and reconciliation.”

The Dalai Lama has lived in India since fleeing his homeland in 1959. The Tibetan exile administration is based in this hill town.

