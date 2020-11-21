‘ADCs do not come under Lokayukta’

Shillong, Nov 20: Opposition Congress has said that though BJP has decided to approach Lokayukta over the alleged corruption in GHADC and JHADC, CBI is the most appropriate agency to conduct the probe since ADCs do not come under the purview of Lokayukta.

Congress spokesperson, Zenith Sangma is of the view that as per the mandate of the Lokayukta Act, officers of the Meghalaya Government are answerable before the Lokayukta and Autonomous District Councils does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Lokayukta.

“It would have been more appropriate for the CBI to investigate into the corruption practices in the Autonomous District Councils,” Sangma said.

It may be mentioned that the State BJP earlier had lodged a complaint with the CBI over the matter and the party leaders were told very clearly by the agency in Shillong that this matter does pertaining to corruption in GHADC does not fall under the jurisdiction of CBI.

For CBI to inquire into the matter, the saffron party will either have to get necessary orders from the High Court or a nod from the state government but the NPP-led MDA Government here is not keen to ask CBI to probe into the matter.

The government instead have asked Director local fund audit to inquire into the matter for which necessary auditing has already begun.

Earlier, Zenith Sangma also said that, “Whoever are the culprits involved in the looting of the state should be booked under the provisions of the law.”

The state BJP is demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged misuse of crores of rupees under the central government’s Special Assistance Grant allocated to district councils for carrying out accelerated development work and the party is even likely to move to the judiciary for necessary orders for a CBI probe into the matter.