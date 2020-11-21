‘BJP feels neglected in MDA’

Shillong, Nov 20: The State BJP on Friday accused the MDA coalition of wilfully “neglecting” the saffron party saying that the party was left out in many parts of important political agendas.

“It is a fact the BJP is left out in many parts of the political agenda. I have raised it and came openly to the press because of their negligence only,” said State BJP chief, Ernest Mawrie.

Stating that he wants to send a clear message to the NPP-led MDA coalition, the State BJP, chief said, “Though we are a part of the coalition they have to respect and have that dharma in coalition”.

Pointing out that the coalition partners were telling media that they are inviting the BJP for discussions, Mawrie said, “After I took over as the state president of the BJP till today they did not invite us for even a single MDA coordination committee meeting”.

Informing that the coalition would call all the political party and BJP MLA and Health Minister, AL Hek might have represented them, Mawrie said, “But as a state president for party decision they have to take concern from me because I know they are taking concern from the president of the other political parties”.

Asked if the relationship between the BJP and the NPP has strained, Mawrie said, “Till today we are together and part of NEDA and NDA. Let’s see the right time will come and the central leaders will decide”.

Enquired if the recent statement of BJP top strategist and NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sharma in Manipur calling the NPP as nothing in terms of being a political party is a repercussion to the BJP-NPP Meghalaya episode, Mawrie said, “No that that was about Manipur election. You know better NPP is a regional party maybe they have one or two base they should understand where the party stands”.

On the president of the BJP parliamentary party, AL Hek standing in support of the decision of the State BJP to approach the Lokayukta on alleged corruption in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), Mawrie said, “We have seen in media reports that AL Hek is supporting our demand against corruption and from the party we are very much happy with the statement and his support”.

The BJP State president also made it clear that the decision was taken by the core committee to approach the Lokayukta and that the matter has been taken up by the Lokayukta.

Talking about South Shillong BJP MLA, Sanbor Shullai, Mawrie said that he has seen media reports of him expressing his displeasure and said that they will come up with a statement on that.

On the MDA coordination committee meeting that was scheduled to be held after the Autumn session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Mawrie said, “We are ready to sit for a meeting but we will stick to our stand for a CBI probe. In order to make the District Council free of corruption we need a CBI inquiry”.

“Not just the BJP other partners of the MDA coalition are also raising the issues of corruption. We will meet and welcome the invite but we will stick to our stand,” he added.