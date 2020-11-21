Funds not an issue for Smart City project: Dhar

SHILLONG, Nov 20: Urban Affairs Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar has asserted that the state government would not face fund constraints in implementing projects under the Shillong Smart City project.

Informing that the government has already allotted the construction of Laitumkhrah market and Polo market under the project, the minister, who recently took over charge of the department, added that the department is also working on few more projects for which the detailed project reports were being worked out.

The state government will construct a new market complex at Laitumkhrah at a cost of Rs 30 crore while the Polo market complex would be constructed at a cost of Rs 80 crore.

“I will try my best to complete the projects on time besides taking up few more projects shortly,” Dhar said.

In addition, there is also a move to construct smart roads in some parts of the city including the stretch from Governor’s House to Polo, Dhar informed, adding that the department has plans to construct computerised parking lots, tourism and recreational centres.

As far as the fund position is concerned, the minister informed that the government has managed Rs 350 crore for the Smart City project while the Central Government would also provide an assistance of Rs 350 crore. The remaining requirement of Rs 300 crore would be managed from other departments.

The government is also looking to construct a world-class structure at the Barik Junction in a 3.5 acre plot of land. Though the government was initially looking to construct a shopping mall in the area, opposition from several quarters has prompted the government to delay its plan.

The Smart City Mission was one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s key electoral promises in 2014. The scheme, launched on June 25, 2015, aims to develop 100 cities across the country, making them citizen-friendly and sustainable.