National Nuggets

IAF’s exercise for pilots

Kolkata, Nov 20: Indian Air Force trainer Hawk jets landed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here in a familiarisation exercise for pilots, IAF sources said on Friday.

Much to their surprise, flyers at the airport witnessed the IAF aircraft land and take off from the busy airport on Thursday.

This was a part of a routine annual exercise for familiarising newly inducted pilots with civilian airports to prepare them for any exigency during war or other emergencies, the sources said. The one-day training exercise did not affect the schedule of passenger flights, an airport spokesperson said. (PTI)

IED defusedin J-K

Srinagar, Nov 20: Security forces on Friday defused an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by militants in J&K’s Kulgam district.

Police said security forces including the local police and the counter insurgency Rashtriya Rifles spotted a suspicious object in Shurat village of Kulgam district.

“The suspicious object turned out to be an IED which was successfully defused by the security forces thereby a tragedy was averted”, police said.

IEDs are planted on roads and highways by militants in J&K to target vehicles of the security forces and the cavalcades of VIPs. (IANS)

Homebuyers duped, one held

New Delhi, Nov 20: The police have arrested a man who along with his associates allegedly duped 250 homebuyers of Rs 29 crores on the pretext of getting them flats under a scheme of the Delhi Development of Authority, police said on Friday.

The accused Lokesh Gidwani, a resident of Noida, had been absconding after dismissal of his anticipatory bail, and was arrested on Thursday after the police received inputs that he would come to Delhi. He along with three others had also created a WhatsApp group named ‘Fantastic Four’ in which they discussed strategies on duping homebuyers, they said. The other three members of his group are still at large. (PTI)

Himachal cold wave continues

Shimla, Nov 20: Cold wave continued in Himachal Pradesh on Friday with tourist places Keylong and Kalpa shivering at below zero degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong was recorded as the coldest place in the state at minus 5 degrees Celsius, Shimla Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said. Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius, he added. The minimum temperature in Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri was recorded at 0.4, 3.2 and 3.9 degrees Celsius respectively, Singh said. He said Shimla recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius. (PTI)