Killing of JeM terrorists thwarted efforts to wreak havoc: PM

New Delhi, Nov 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review meeting with top security brass in the wake of the killing of four JeM terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, and asserted that security forces have thwarted their efforts to wreak “major havoc and destruction”.

Government sources said that the terrorists were planning “something big” on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. In his tweets following the meeting, Modi said, “Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicate that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted.” Hailing the security forces, he said they have once again displayed utmost bravery and professionalism.

“Thanks to their alertness, they have defeated a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir,” the prime minister added.

In the review meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval, foreign secretary and top intelligence officials were present as Modi took stock of the situation.

Four Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed and two policemen injured in a gunbattle in Nagrota on Thursday after a truck carrying newly infiltrated militants was intercepted, police had said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh, had said after the encounter that the terrorists had come to execute a “big plan” which has now been foiled.

The Intelligence Bureau Chief briefed Modi on inputs suggesting that the four Jaish terrorists killed in an encounter on Thursday were planning something big for forthcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Source said this year 16 terrorists were killed and seven arrested in the Jammu zone. The source also said that security forces had also arrested 26 overground workers.

Pakistan is exploiting the International Border in Punjab and Jammu area in an attempt to push in the maximum number of terrorists before the onset of winter.

The terrorists have started using these sectors along the IB to infiltrate due to the strong anti-infiltration grid established by the Indian security forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

Pakistan is unable to infiltrate neither terrorists nor weapons into the Valley to increase violence levels in the valley via the LoC.

“Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence has been given an ultimatum to push in maximum infiltrators along with weapons into Kashmir before the onset of winter, when the undergrowth/bushes in most infiltration prone areas will die down due to dew and snowfall,” the Indian intelligence alerted the security establishment. So, they are using the international border in Jammu and Punjab sectors. (Agencies)