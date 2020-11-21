Pressure groups disrupt hearing on limestone mining project

JOWAI: Seven police personnel including two women were injured, one woman constable received serious injuries on the head even as protest staged pressure groups against limestone mining project turned violent.

Pressure groups including KSU, JSU, HNYF, HYC, HANM and EJNC on staged protest to stall the public hearing conducted by Star Cement for its proposed limestone mining project at Brishyrnot under Narpuh Elaka in East Jaintia Hills on Saturday.

The hearing that was conducted at the premises of the old DC office in Khliehriat, had to be called off by the Deputy Commissioner, who is also the Chairman of the public hearing, because of the protests and clashes.