Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

Pressure groups disrupt hearing on limestone mining project

MEGHALAYANews Alert
By From Our Correspondent
The protest staged by pressure groups.

JOWAI: Seven police personnel including two women were injured, one woman constable received serious injuries on the head even as protest staged pressure groups against limestone mining project turned violent.

A police woman injured in the clash with pressure groups that disrupted public hearing on Star Cement limestone mining projects. ST photo.

Pressure groups including KSU, JSU, HNYF, HYC, HANM and EJNC on  staged protest to stall the public hearing conducted by Star Cement for its proposed limestone mining project at Brishyrnot under Narpuh Elaka in East Jaintia Hills on Saturday.

The hearing that was conducted at the premises of the old DC office in Khliehriat, had to be called off by the Deputy Commissioner, who is also the Chairman of the public hearing, because of the protests and clashes.

 

 

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.