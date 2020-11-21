1 more arrested in Assam Police SI exam scam

GUWAHATI: Assam Police arrested one more person on Saturday in connection with Police Sub-Inspector Examination question paper leak scam (CID P.S CASE NO. 21/2020 U/S 120B/409 IPC R/W Sec.66B of I.T Act; added Sections 201/204 IPC and 25 (1B) Arms Act) last night.

Sleuths from CID of Assam Police conducted search in connection with above mentioned case with the help of Changsari Police Station in Kamrup district and apprehended one absconding accused person namely, Jintu Nath from.

He was arrested in connection with CID PS Case No.21/2020 and was produced in the court.

So far, 25 persons have been arrested in connection with the case.