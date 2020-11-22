Insurgents making efforts to regroup: BSF

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 21: The BSF on Saturday said that many insurgents, who are operating in the state from Bangladesh, are leaving no stone unturned to regroup themselves.

Stating that most of the top leaders of insurgent groups operating from Meghalaya and across the border have either surrendered or been eliminated, a BSF official said, “Militancy in the state has come down to a great extent. It is almost close to nil but there are still many who are trying to either regroup or revive the dormant insurgent groups”.

“Even Drishti Rajkhowa was trying very hard to regroup but failed,” the official added.

Rajkhowa had recently surrendered before the army in a remote region of South Garo Hills.

The BSF official informed that only Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), Garo Natiinal Liberation Army (GNLA) and ULFA (I) are operating from Bangladesh in Meghalaya.

The official said that around 10-15 cadres are helping HNLC operate, adding that many of them wander without arms or ammunitions.

On their activity, the BSF official said the HNLC is involved in extortion and cattle smuggling as they take their share from the cattle smugglers operating in that area.

The official also informed that as per available inputs, the HNLC cadres sometimes move in and around the Dawki sector of the international border.