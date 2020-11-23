ALS organizes online writers’ meet

TURA: The A’chik Literature Society (ALS) organized the 6th Writers’ Meet online recently in collaboration with the Department of Garo, NEHU Tura Campus with an aim to promote a platform for writers and poets to share their creative works.

The Writers’ Meet was participated by a total of 21 men and 6 women, majority of whom were from Tura. Those from outside Tura also participated in the online meet from their respective places of residence such as Shillong, Williamnagar, Damra (Assam), Dalu, Teksagre (WGH), Gokol (NGH), Sanknigre (WGH), Chokpot (WGH) and Jengitchakgre (WGH).

The genres presented ranged from language, articles on subjects on note, plays, poems, prose fiction, essays on cultural heritage, compilation of oral literature and the traditional narrative of the A·chik forefathers’ conflict with the forces of the wild in the course of their migration and settlement in Garo Hills. In all thirty-three presentations were made.

A talk on Literature was also given during the meet by ALS President, Caroline R Marak.