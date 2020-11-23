BTR groups urge CM to ensure free, fair BTC elections

GUWAHATI: A delegation of 16 organisations of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) under the banner ‘Coordination Committee of BTR organisations’ met chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, requesting the state government to ensure that the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections scheduled next month are conducted in a free and fair manner.

The BTC general elections will be held in two phases – on December 7 and December 10, while counting of votes will take place on December 12.

Assuring the delegation that the state government would take all needful measures to ensure transparent and peaceful elections, Sonowal said the BTC polls were aimed at expediting socio-economic development of the Bodo and all other communities living in the area.

He appreciated that altogether 16 organisations of the BTR came together under one platform, which he termed as a good sign for democracy.

“The administration will remain neutral and serve in the interest of the people in the BTC election. The law and order situation of the region is being regularly discussed,” the chief minister said.

Stating that the state government has been striving hard to ensure equal development of all communities living in the BTR, the chief minister urged all to work together.

He stated that the government has been taking decisions in the greater interest of the people and this approach would continue in the future.