Katrina Kaif undergoes Covid test ‘with a smile’

Actress Katrina Kaif has undergone a coronavirus test before commencing a shoot and shared that she did it with a smile.

Katrina posted a video on Instagram. In the clip, the actress is seen getting a Covid-19 test. In the video, Katrina looks stunning in a pristine white dress and completed her look with minimal make-up.

A voice can be heard in the background saying “always smile.”

“It’s gotta be done – testing for shoot (Maldives flag emoji) #safetyfirst (very important instructions from Danny aalways smile’),” she wrote alongside the image.

Katrina was recently in Maldives. According to reports, she was there for a photoshoot.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop action drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, and the horror comedy Phone Bhoot, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. (IANS)