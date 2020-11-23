Tarun Gogoi’s death marks end of an era: President

GUWAHATI: President of India, Ram Nath Kovind while condoling death of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, said the country lost a veteran leader with rich political and administrative experience.

In the aftermath of Gogoi death, the President tweeted,” Extremely sad to know of the demise of Shri Tarun Gogoi, former Chief Minister of Assam. The country has lost a veteran leader with rich political and administrative experience. His long tenure in office was a period of epochal change in Assam.

“He will always be remembered for the development of Assam and especially towards his efforts to improve law and order and fighting insurgency in the state. His passing away marks the end of an era. In this hour of grief, condolences to his family, friends and supporters.”