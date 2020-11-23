Assam has lost an experienced, efficient political leader: Sonowal

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal mourned the demise of former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi, saying that the state has lost an experienced, capable and efficient political leader.

In a statement, Sonowal said, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi. With his death, the state has lost an experienced, capable and efficient political leader.”

“The people of Assam will always remember his committed service and contributions to the state. His sense of humour, amiable and outspoken nature attracted everyone. He set high ethical values in the field of politics with his simple life-style and contributed profusely in strengthening democratic values in the country”.

Chief Minister Sonowal, who had considered Gogoi as a “father figure” also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Taking to Twitter, Sonowal further said, “Tarun Gogoi was a people’s leader who had great contribution in Assam’s political and public sphere. Even though we were in Opposition parties, we shared a wonderful rapport and he was a guiding figure.”

Mourning the demise of the veteran politician, industries and commerce minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said, ‘As the chief minister for three consecutive terms, Tarun Gogoi contributed a lot for the progress and prosperity of Assam. He was also a towering leader who had an illustrious career in national politics from being an MP to Union Minister.”

“Tarun Gogoi was a leader of the masses. During his long political career, he always upheld the democratic ethos and values of our country. Tarun Gogoi bore an amiable and amicable personality. The demise of the former chief minister is an irreparable loss to our state and to the political scenario of our country,” Patowary said.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in from various quarters, parties, organizations, political leaders, personalities and individuals for the veteran Congressman.

Earlier, Assam singer Zubeen Garg, while sharing his moments with the former chief minister, said that Gogoi was not just a politician but a humanitarian. “He loved me a lot and had even once talked with me for two hours late at night at the Jorhat Circuit House. The best part about the interaction was that there was not a word about politics,” said Zubeen.