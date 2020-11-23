Tarun Gogoi’s health condition becomes ‘extremely critical’

GUWAHATI: Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi’s health condition has become “extremely critical”, said doctors overseeing his treatment in Guwahati for post-Covid complications over the past month.

The 86-year-old veteran Congress leader has been on life support for two days and his health condition, according to doctors, worsened further on Monday morning.

“After recovering from coronavirus, Mr Gogoi development several complications. He has been on complete life support machines over the last two days. Today morning, his condition turned extremely critical. We are only getting some signs from his brain and a little eye movement. All other organs have stopped functioning. It is a multiple organ failure. I don’t think doctors can do much from this stage onwards. We need a lot of prayers from the people for him,” said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

The Health Minister, Dr Sarma has visited Tarun Gogoi in the hospital about half-an-hour ago and talked to the doctors.

National leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, have called Mr Gogoi’s son, Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi, enquiring about his health.

Mr Gogoi’s family, including his wife and daughter, are at the hospital.

On Saturday afternoon, Mr Gogoi had become “completely unconscious” after difficulty in breathing, and had suffered multiple organ dysfunction. He was put on life support machines, with doctors at the Gauhati hospital using a mix of medicines and dialysis to revive his organs.

Mr Gogoi’s health condition had improved marginally on Sunday when he displayed some positive signs like “spontaneous hand and eye movement”.