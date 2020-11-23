NGT dismisses plea for review of order on cigarette butts

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has refused to entertain a plea seeking a review of its earlier order whereby it directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to lay down guidelines for disposal of cigarette and bidi butts.

A bench of the Green Tribunal headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel

disposed of the review application filed by Federation of All India Farmers’ Associations.

“By way of the present review application, the applicant seeks rehearing of the matter which is not permissible,” the NGT said.

This application has sought review of order of this Tribunal dated September 9, 2020, which dealt with the issue of regulation of disposal of cigarette and bidi butts, apart from prohibiting consumption of tobacco in public places.

The Tribunal had dealt with the matter after considering the response of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and Ministry of Health and obtaining a report from Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR).

IANS