Conrad attends virtual meeting with PM on COVID19 situation

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma along with Chief Minister of rest of the country on Tuesday attended a meeting via video conferencing with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to discuss the prevailing COVID19 situation in the country and management COVID19 vaccination when available in the country.

“Attended meeting via VC chaired by Hon’ble PM, Sh. @narendramodi Ji with all Chief Ministers. Discussed #CovidVaccine preparedness & management strategies. With the unfaltering efforts of our health machinery across the country, we will defeat #COVID19 & witness better days ahead,” tweeted Conrad Sangma.

The Prime Minister told the states not to lower the guard against COVID19 pandemic and stated that the government did not know when the vaccine would be available in the country to fight the pandemic.