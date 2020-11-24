HANM urges Conrad to take help of Centre to solve boundary row

SHILLONG: Hynnewtrep Achik National Movement (HANM) submitted a memorandum to Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma urging the government of Meghalaya to take help of the Centre, if required, to resolve the long-pending boundary disputes with Assam.

The memorandum signed by HANM’s president L Kharbari and general secretary, C Dkhar alleged that the unresolved boundary dispute had paved way for further encroachment of Meghalaya land by neighbouring Assam much to the trouble and harassment of indigenous people from Meghalaya residing on inter-state boundary areas.

The HANM stated that if the bi-lateral negotiation with Assam government failed to resolve the boundary row, the Government of Meghalaya should exhort upon the Centre intervene and play the role of the mediator to resolve the issue.