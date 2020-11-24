Ex-Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away

GUWAHATI, Nov 23: Former Assam chief minister for three straight terms and veteran Congress leader, Tarun Gogoi passed away at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Monday evening after a prolonged battle against post-COVID health complications.

The 86-year-old Congress leader was put on life support after his health further deteriorated on Monday morning.

“An ECG (electrocardiogram) done this evening indicated that his heart completely stopped beating and it was then that the GMCH superintendent formally announced his demise at 5.34pm,” Sarma informed media persons at GMCH on Monday evening.

The health minister said the mortal remains of the former chief minister would be taken to his official residence here first and thereafter taken to Sankaradeva Kalakshetra for people to pay their last respects to the departed leader.

Three-day state mourning

A three-day state mourning has been announced before reporters by Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal who cancelled his programmes to take a special flight back to Guwahati from Dibrugarh on Monday afternoon.

Asked where the veteran Congress leader would be cremated, health minister Sarma said that his family members would take a final call on the venue, whether it will be his home town in Jorhat district or in Guwahati. “He will be cremated with full national honours,” the health minister said.

Gogoi’s son and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi, daughter Chandrima (who arrived here from the US on Sunday) along with other family members were at GMCH on Monday.

It may be recalled that Gogoi, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and other post-recovery complications, was discharged from GMCH on October 25, after spending about two months there.

The veteran politician had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25 and was admitted to the GMCH the next day.

He was readmitted to the hospital on November 2 after complaining of restlessness and uneasiness in breathing the previous night.

Condolences pour in

Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma said he was pained to learn about the former Assam chief minister’s passing.

Sangma said that he was a tall leader, respected across party lines and adored for his immeasurable contributions towards the cause of Assam and the North East.

Opposition Leader, Mukul Sangma also condoled Gogoi’s death. “With his long innings in public life, he had immensely contributed for the progress and prosperity of Assam in particular and the NE region in general. One of the tallest leaders the region has produced, the nation has been privileged to be served by him – the services rendered by him which cannot be quantified will be long cherished by one and all!”, Mukul said in a condolence message.

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha member, Vincent Pala took to Twitter to pay his tribute to the leader.

“Saddened to know the death of former Assam CM @tarun_gogoi. His contribution to the nation will be always remembered. He took Assam on the path of progress. Will cherish the interactions I had with him. My deepest condolences to @GauravGogoi & the entire family. May his soul RIP,” Pala tweeted

Opposition chief whip and Congress MLA, PT Sawkmie, while offering his condolence to the family, said that the demise of Gogoi is not only a loss to the family but to the people of Assam, entire North East and the country.

BJP MLA and Cabinet Minister, AL Hek also condoled the death of Gogoi saying he was a veteran leader and senior leader who was loved by the citizens of not only Assam but everywhere.

Congress leader, Ampareen Lyngdoh said that Tarun Gogoi was a tall and great public leader who commanded respect from everyone.