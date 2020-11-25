GSU calls on DC to maintain roads in Baghmara

TURA: The GSU from Baghmara in South Garo Hills has urged the district Deputy Commissioner, H B Marak to look after various roads in the district.

In their appeal to the DC, the union pointed to the deplorable condition of various roads in the area including the DC Office road, Block office road up to Jongkol as well as the stretch leading up to Rongara Bridge at Wagesik and urged the official to carry out immediate repairs.

“The entire stretch of road from Simsang bridge to DC Office needs immediate repairing. Another road from NH-217 to Jongkol in the Block office area is also in very bad shape and requires maintenance,” the union said.

Meanwhile, in a separate complaint to the Branch Manager of the SBI in Baghmara, the union requested the installation of the SBI e-corner at the branch. The union also urged the official to look into issues faced by the SBI branch at Rongara which has remained close for several years.