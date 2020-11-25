Educational body urges CM to review notification on selection tests

TURA: Education Forward, 2020, an educational body formed recently to work for the betterment of education in Garo Hills has urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to review the recent notification issued on Selections Test for students and to allow all Secondary Schools both affiliated and non-affiliated to conduct the same in their own schools.

Earlier, the State government had notified that all schools in the state would not conduct any selection tests and candidates were to appear directly in the final board examination.

In its memorandum to Sangma, the body requested that the tests for both class X and XII might be allowed to be conducted in respective schools during the months of January or February and Pre-Board Test before the final examinations to be conducted by MBOSE, to ensure better performance and results.

In addition several other issues with regard to education in Garo Hills were also raised in their memorandum.

Pointing out that various important posts are lying vacant in the education department, the members requested the immediate appointment of DSEOs and SDSEOs in all five district of Garo Hills. They also sought the appointment of Principals at Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Tura, Government Higher Secondary School, Dadenggre Puri, Government Higher Secondary School, Dalu and the Rongrenggre Government Higher Secondary School in Williamnagar. The members also suggested providing training to LP and UP school teachers with higher frequency and better participation.

The conduct of Board Examinations at Primary and Upper Primary level as was done in the earlier system was also suggested by the members for due consideration.