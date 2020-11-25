Rahul Gandhi in Guwahati to pay floral tributes to Tarun Gogoi

GUWAHATI: All India Congress Committee (AICC) Vice-President, Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to mortal remains of former Assam Chief Minister, Tarun Gogoi at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra here immediately after his arrival in the city.

The Congress leader also visited Tarun Gogoi’s official residence at the Assam State Capital Complex and met Gogoi’s wife Dolly Gogoi and son Gaurav Gogoi, MP.

Talking to reporters here, Rahul Gandhi said death of Tarun Gogoi was a great loss to the party and the void created could never be filled up.

He also said that Gogoi’s death was a personal loss to him too as he had lost a ‘teacher.’