Growth of Lakadong turmeric plants examined

SHILLONG: The Chairman of Meghalaya Farmers’ Commission, KN Kumar on Wednesday examined the growth and health of Lakadong Turmeric plants in Thadmuthlong village, Laskein Block, Jaintia Hills.

The Lakadong Turmeric growers shared their experiences and problems with Kumar and informed him about the urgent requirement of solar dryers.

Around 1600 farmers are into Lakadong Turmeric growing in 1300 hectares spread over 82 villages under Laskein Block and 17 villages under Thadlaskein Bolvk

The second problem as flagged by the growers, is non-availability of adequate number of Turmeric slicing machines.

Kumar directed the concerned departments to ensure around 50 solar drivers and 100 slicers available to the Turmeric farmers before the next harvesting season in January 2021.