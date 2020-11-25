UN-accredited climate activist has a message for kids in Shillong

SHILLONG, Nov 24: Nine-year-old climate activist, Licypriya Kangujam, has a message for the kids in Shillong who aspire to be climate activists one day and safeguard the grandeur of the hills.

Speaking to The Shillong Times on Tuesday, the Manipur-born climate activist said, “I have a small message to the children in Shillong. You must suggest your parents to walk or use the bicycle if the distance is nearby. We should stop using car or bikes every time. Also, stop using single-use plastics at home. Don’t throw plastics or garbage at streets, seas, oceans or rivers or anywhere else.”

As the issue of coal mining continues to prevail in state with coal-laden trucks being detected every day, Licypriya has exhorted one and all to abstain from the practice of felling trees.

“Please don’t cut trees. If you cut one tree, then plant a minimum of 10 trees. Please protect the rich biodiversity and forest of Meghalaya from mining and deforestation,” the nine-year-old said.

When asked, the UN-accredited climate activist said she would like to see “deep forests and tall mountains” if she ever visits Meghalaya.

“And I’d love to see Cherrapunjee (Sohra) too. There are lots in my bucket list to explore in Meghalaya,” a zealous Licypriya said.

With regard to the poor air quality in New Delhi, where she currently lives, Licypriya said, “Children can’t move out of their homes. I’m worried about the health of the school children and small babies. The government announced that it will ban firecrackers, will install 2-3 smog towers but this is not the permanent solution. Our leaders are just busy blaming each other instead of finding a long-term solution. I want our leaders to act; otherwise our future and our planet will be dying soon”.

It may be mentioned that Licypriya was recently conferred with prestigious TN Khoshoo Memorial Award 2020 in recognition of her fight against the menace of climate change. The award is conferred upon great scientists and eminent personalities of the country.

Reacting on her adding one more feather to her cap, she said, “I feel very humble and truly honoured. I will take this award not as an opportunity but as a responsibility to move forward with my work. It will boost my confidence in my future campaigns,” she said.

Only recently, she had addressed the world leaders and youths from over 142 countries in the opening ceremony of Mock COP26 UK.