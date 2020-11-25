Fresh lockdown a last resort: Dy CM

SHILLONG, Nov 24: Reiterating that there was no second wave of COVID-19 attack in Meghalaya, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong today said the state government will enforce a fresh lockdown as a “last resort”.

“We do not want to go for lockdown. It will be a last resort,” said Tynsong when asked if lockdown is an option for the state government if there is a second wave of pandemic in the state.

He, however, asserted that the state government was ready to counter a second wave, if any.

“We are ready to fight but the government alone cannot do it. Individually you need to fight and you need to take care of yourself,” he added.

Health Minister, AL Hek had also recently clarified that the department was not expecting a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.