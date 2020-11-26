Mawthoh counters Hek

SHILLONG, Nov 25: As the saffron brigade’s tiff with coalition partners in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) continues to pull other allies in the loop, the United Democratic Party has countered the statement of BJP MLA and Health Minister, AL Hek by stating that Meghalaya politics is a jigsaw puzzle and one should not talk too much about political convenience.

“Meghalaya politics is a jigsaw puzzle and will not let you talk too much about political convenience. Sometimes we also have to make a stand,” said UDP general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh, while reacting to the BJP minister’s comment that he is arrogant.

Mawthoh had recently said that the MDA coalition could do without BJP and that no individual or party was indispensible.

Pointing out that Hek had recently stated that he was arrogant in his response to the BJP-MDA tiff, the UDP general secretary said he wanted to clarify that the statement he made was a reaction to what the BJP as a party has been demanding from time to time.

“When asked whether the government can run without the BJP, I had to obviously say yes, and like I said, no party or individual or group is indispensable and that is my reply. But to say my reaction is arrogant is uncalled for, and audacious on the part of the Health minister,” he said.

“To say that my attitude is arrogant is not true. I did not specify any individual but BJP as a party. Arrogance is much more on their part,” he added.

To a query whether he thinks that the state BJP has been causing trouble in the MDA coalition, Mawthoh said, “I am not saying that the BJP has created problems for the government. Any party for that matter has every right to raise issues and express concern, especially on issues of corruption and illegalities”.

“I am not saying what they are raising from time to time is wrong. But things become unpleasant because of their persistence despite the fact that the government had constituted a local audit committee,” he said.

He maintained that the UDP had already said that the state BJP should wait for the report and findings of the audit and since the coalition partners also have to meet, threadbare discussions during the meeting of the committee will be held.

He also asserted that it was not that the UDP has not spoken.

“The moment BJP raised the matter, we have, when asked, said that we are open for investigation if there is any corruption or illegality. There is nothing to hide. Let the truth come out. When BJP took up the matter we said we are open for investigation,” he said.

Asked for his opinion on the statement of NPP leader and Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong that the state BJP can leave if unhappy, Mawthoh said that any party which is not feeling comfortable could decide on their own.

“Many parties, including us, have raised certain issues. And if it comes to a point when political parties are not satisfied, it is upto them. We cannot say leave. It is their choice,” he said.

The UDP leader also said the party has, time and again, been pointing out the lack of coordination and understanding amongst the BJP leaders, whether elected representatives or party leaders.

“From the elected representatives we hear different comments and from the leaders of the party something else, which is very contradictory. That is why we are saying that there is no cohesiveness or coordination,” he said, adding that one needs to be together on important, controversial and critical issues.

Mawthoh further said that “this is the coalition era” and to run the coalition government, comprising different political parties with different ideologies, can be very difficult.

“But here we have a very good captain and the captain has been able to steer the ship somehow by holding the motley crew together. We need to appreciate the efforts of the captain. He has been able to steer the coalition government in spite of all our differences,” he added.