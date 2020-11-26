Vaccine hope for state may come true by Dec

TURA/SHILLONG, Nov 25: In what could possibly be termed as the biggest positive news for Meghalaya which is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today said the much-awaited vaccine is likely to arrive in Meghalaya by December.

Sangma made the assurance after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in West Garo Hills.

The chief minister further informed that the vaccine will be administered in a phased manner where frontline workers will get it in the first phase and in the second phase people above 50 years of age will be given priority.

Sangma also informed that the Centre has asked the state government to start preparations for the COVID-19 vaccination process to roll out in a seamless manner once the manufacturing is done and a green signal is given.

“The exercise will be very big in nature and a lot of planning is required and so Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called the meeting on Tuesday where a detailed presentation by NITI Aayog was given on different issues that needs to be addressed by the different states,” he said.

He further informed that the meeting centered on the preparation process of vaccination as and when it is ready in the market. “The states need to do certain things, complete exercises and procedures related to infrastructure and manpower before the vaccine rollout begins.

During the meeting on Tuesday, the Prime Minister had assured all the states and UTs that the COVID-19 vaccine will be safe and conforming to all scientific standards.

He had also mentioned that the vaccine distribution strategy will be chalked out in collective coordination with states and the states must also start developing cold storage facilities.

Meanwhile, during the meeting on Wednesday, held at PA Sangma’s residence at Dakopgre in Tura, Superintendent of Tura Civil Hospital, Dr Menakshi Sangma, intimated the chief minister that so far 14 deaths have been reported in Garo Hills of which 10 deaths have been reported from Tura alone. She added that in most of the cases, the deceased had co-morbid conditions.

The issues of shortage of manpower besides other difficulties being faced at the hospital were also raised by Dr Sangma. Maternity and Child Hospital (MCH) Superintendent, Dr Icylda Sangma expressed the need to increase the number of beds at the maternity hospital so as to cater to the rising number COVID-infected pregnancy cases.

Representatives from private hospitals such as Tura Christian Hospital and the Holy Cross Hospital also apprised the chief minister of the drawbacks faced by them.

The chief minister, after giving ear to the issues highlighted by various officials, directed the district administration and medical officers to intensify the adherence to COVID protocols among people.

The meeting was also attended by North Tura MLA Thomas A Sangma, DHS (MI) Dr Aman War, West Garo Hills DC Ram Singh and Superintendent of Police Dr MGR Kumar, among other officials.