Metbah seeks funds from LS Speaker for Assembly building

SHILLONG, Nov 25: Meghalaya Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh has sought financial assistance from Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla to complete construction of the new Assembly building at Mawdiangdiang.

The Assembly Speaker also conveyed to the Lok Sabha Speaker the intention of the Assembly Secretariat to hold the 2022 budget session in the new Assembly building to mark the 50th year of Meghalaya’s Statehood, and added that it would depend on everything going as per plan, including availability of funds.

The Assembly Speaker placed the fund request while attending the Presiding Officers’ (Speakers’) Conference in Kevadiya, Gujarat on Wednesday. The conference, inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind, will conclude on Thursday.

At the conference, Lyngdoh spoke about the harmonious coordination between the Legislature, Executive and Judiciary. He also briefly spoke on the COVID-19 situation in Meghalaya.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Speakers from other state legislative assemblies are attending the conference. Lyngdoh was accompanied by Deputy Speaker, Timothy D Shira.