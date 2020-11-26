Meghalaya to get mega food park

SHILLONG, Nov 25: The Centre has approved a mega food park project for Meghalaya to be set up at a cost of Rs 65.29 crore. The in principle approval was given by the Approval Committee chaired by Union Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar.

Revealing this, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, “This will go a long way in taking the food processing sector forward in our state.”

The Union Ministry of Food Processing would extend a grant of Rs 48.43 crore while the state government will mobilise the rest of the fund.

The scheme is based on the “cluster” approach and envisages creation of state of art support infrastructure in a well-defined agri / horticultural zone for setting up of modern food processing units in the industrial plots provided in the park with well-established supply chain.

In addition to Meghalaya, food parks are also being set up in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.