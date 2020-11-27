CM urged to upgrade Tura college

TURA: The Tura Government College Students’ Union (TGCSU) has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma urging him to look into the overall up-gradation of infrastructure of the college.

In the memorandum, the union among others sought the appointment of a full-fledged Vice Principal as well as lecturers in all vacant posts. Pointing out that vacant posts were yet to be filled up for many non-teaching staff, the union requested that new staff is appointed at the earliest.

The union in their memo also demanded the up-gradation of classrooms and the college laboratory as well as construction of new buildings for Indoor Stadium, union building and common room, new counter room, new building for Higher Secondary level and Science Laboratory, the construction of the college playground gallery and sanctioning of an official vehicle for the Principal.

Other demands made by the union included, the introduction of various new courses and the need for study tours, field trips and exposure trips besides others.