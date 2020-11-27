IIT-G inks MoU with IIT Varanasi on PhD programme

GUWAHATI: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIT (BHU) Varanasi to offer a joint doctoral degree programme in July next year.

This is the first time in the country that two IITs have come together to offer a joint degree programme.

The MoU was signed by IIT-Guwahati director, T. G. Sitharamand IIT (BHU) director, Pramod Kumar Jain at the institute here on Friday.

The concept of a joint doctoral programme was proposed by the IIT-Guwahati director, Sitharam in the 53rd IIT Council meeting in September last year.

The proposal to start joint degree programmes was accepted by the IIT Council.

“The vision behind the initiative is to build a “network of excellence” of all IITs rather than each one striving to become a “tower of excellence. Through this academic collaboration, the institutes expect a significant boost to high quality research and foundation for further academic collaborations,” a statement by IIT-G, said.

Under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, such educational reforms and academic collaborations between premier educational institutes will promote multidisciplinary academic programmes and research for encouraging and promoting a knowledge-based economy of the country.

“IIT Varanasi is considering starting a joint M. Tech programme on similar lines to provide multi-institutional and multidisciplinary M. Tech programmes. IIT Guwahati has also agreed to be part of the initiative,” it added.