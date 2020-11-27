Pak must bring perpetrators of 26/11 terror attacks to justice: Consul Gen

New York, Nov 26: Pakistan must bring the perpetrators of the ghastly 26/11 Mumbai attacks to justice, India’s Consul General in New York Randhir Jaiswal said, emphasising that combating terrorism requires strong global cooperation as he, along with top Israeli diplomats, paid homage to the victims of the 2008 terror strike.

November 26 marks the 12th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in Mumbai. “It is important for the world and the global community, for us and for justice that those responsible are brought to book.

Pakistan must do what is required to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice,” Jaiswal said, addressing a virtual commemoration event on Wednesday. Ten terrorists of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across Mumbai in November 2008.

Over 166 people, including 28 foreigners from 10 nations, were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault that sent shockwave across the country and even brought India and Pakistan to the brink of a war.

In November 2012, Ajmal Amir Kasab, the lone surviving gunman among the Pakistani group, was hanged to death in Pune.

India has been pressing Pakistan to punish those involved in the dastardly attack. But the trial of the accused, including Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, in the attack made little headway so far.

Following the attack, India has been consistently highlighting the threat of cross border terrorism and how Pakistan has been sheltering and providing support to various terror groups.

At the event organised by The American India Public Affairs Committee and American Jewish Committee, Jaiswal described the 26/11 attacks as a “ghastly attack unknown in the annals of history”.

He said terrorism is one of the greatest threats confronting the world.

“As in the (time of) COVID19, the world has come together to fight this pandemic, we must all come together to fight terrorism, a global problem, tooth and nail.

Let us remember on this occasion those who fell to the barbaric and bloody bullets of insanity and inhumanity. And those who sacrificed life to save our tomorrow, to save our today,” he said.

Pakistan fails to nab 19 most wanted LeT

terrorists even 12 years after 26/11 attack

Twelve years after the 26/11 attack, Pakistan has placed 19 members of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in a list of the “Most Wanted Terrorists” for their role in the heinous assault, but it has not initiated any serious efforts to nab them and also punish seven others who are facing trial here.

The security agencies here are clueless about the whereabouts of these 19 most wanted terrorists. (PTI)