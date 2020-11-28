Bharat Biotech working with ICMR for speedy progress: PM

Hyderabad, Nov 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Bharat Biotech, a city-based pharmaceutical company, is closely working with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to create an indigenous Covid vaccine on Saturday.

“At the Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad, was briefed about their indigenous Covid vaccine,” Modi tweeted.

He congratulated the scientists working on the vaccine for the progress they made in the trials so far.

The Prime Minister met with the company officials in a conference hall and deliberated on the progress made in bringing out a vaccine.

Later, he also briefly interacted with a few employees.

Modi is on a whirlwind tour of three cities, Ahmedabad, Pune and Hyderabad, on Saturday to check on the Covid vaccine progress.

He landed at the Hakimpet air force station and reached the company by road.

IANS