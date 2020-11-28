Police on alert as farmers may open new front on Delhi-UP border

NEW DELHI: Even as Delhi Police is busy tackling farmers rallying at Singhu and Tikri entry/exit points on the Delhi-Haryana border, it was put on alert on Saturday after inputs that farmers might open another front on the Delhi-UP border too.

All police districts in Delhi are on alert due to long march by farmers from Punjab and Haryana to Delhi to protest against three new central farm laws. Consequently, entry and exit points on Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border have been barricaded and paramilitary forces and police deployed to check the possible entry of farmers from the adjoining state.

“We have made ample arrangements in the border areas, including Ghazipur and Chilla border, to prevent entry of farmers from UP side. We are also in constant touch with the Uttar Pradesh Police regarding developments in the wake of the farmers’ protest,” DCP East Jasmeet Singh told IANS.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) farmers from several districts of western Uttar Pradesh had on Friday blocked highways in support of farmers who were proceeding to Delhi to hold their protest.

The BKU activists and farmers had blocked the Yamuna Expressway by squatting on the road, leading to a massive traffic jam from Agra to Mathura. In Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, and Bijnor, farmers blocked the highways to disrupt traffic at several places.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said: “Farmers in Uttar Pradesh fully support their counterparts in Punjab and Haryana and our protests will continue.”

