CoMSO revives ILP demand with black flags

SHILLONG, Nov 27: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) revived its demand for implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state by observing a “Black Flag Day”, with volunteers putting up black flags and banners across different places of Khasi, Jaintia and Garo Hills on Friday.

The black flag protest began around 8am and continued till afternoon. Shops from Khyndai Lad till GS Road in the city were closed during the protest.

The CoMSO volunteers were also seen tying black flags on vehicles.

“The black flag protest is just the beginning though.

After December 4, we will intensify our agitation till we achieve ILP,” CoMSO member, Lamphrang Kharbani asserted.

Kharbani said the Centre, by not approving ILP in Meghalaya, only showed lack of respect to the resolution passed by the state Assembly in December last year.

“It has been 48 years and there is no ILP yet. The state will march to its golden jubilee but there are no laws to protect the community,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) vice-president and CoMSO member, Donboklang Kharlyngdoh said the protest “is to show that we the people of Meghalaya have not forgotten the demand for ILP. The community needs ILP.”

Kharlyngdoh further pointed out that the BJP MLAs – AL Hek and Sanbor Shullai – should pursue the demand for ILP.

“If you think that we are part of the Indian Union, then give us ILP. We are minority groups. There is no other way to tackle influx but with ILP,” he said.