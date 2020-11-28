‘Agencies probing reports of explosion, uranium leakage’

SHILLONG, Nov 27: Expert agencies engaged by the state government are examining the reports of an explosion and leakage of uranium in Domiasiat, official sources informed on Friday.

The matter is being examined and the government has sent some reports to the agencies, which were received from the deputy commissioner, officials said.

The state government has asked the Atomic Minerals Directorate (AMD), North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) and IIT Guwahati to inquire into the reports of the explosion and high radiation in the area.

Several pressure groups, political parties and environmentalists had expressed concern over the reported explosion and high radiation in the area following which the government decided to engage the expert agencies to examine the matter.

Earlier, Chief Secretary, MS Rao told reporters that the government was awaiting a report on the matter and that the agencies were on the job.

It may be mentioned that the Khasi Students Union has expressed concern on the issue, saying that the results of the probe might not be satisfactory in the absence of an independent body to carry out research and study in the area.

The government had, in the wake of the reported explosion, directed the South West Khasi Hills district administration to inquire into the matter.

But since the team did not have any expert, the pressure groups here are not willing to accept their report that there was no leakage.

In between, an environmental economist from London School of Economics, Bremley Wanbantei visited the site and claimed that radiation in the area was very high and hence hazardous for the health of residents.

Apart from NGOs, even UDP, an ally in the MDA government, and Cabinet minister, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, who represents Mawkyrwat, had urged the state government to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter since the reports of high radiation in the area were very serious in nature.