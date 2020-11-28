PM reviews vaccine progress at Serum Institute in Pune

PUNE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening visited the Serum Institute of India (SII) here, which is currently in the process of developing the much-anticipated Covid-19 vaccine.

The Prime Minister went around the plant premises accompanied by senior officials of the company, who explained the details of the vaccine manufacturing process.

“Had a good interaction with the team at Serum Institute of India. They shared details about their progress so far on how they plan to further ramp up vaccine manufacturing. Also took a look at their manufacturing facility,” Modi tweeted after his visit, and shared pictures.

The Prime Minister went on a flying visit to three cities on Saturday to check the progress of the vaccines being developed to immunise people against coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, he had visited the Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad, preceded by a trip to the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad.

IANS