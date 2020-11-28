Serum Institute to apply in 2 week for emergency use of vaccine

GUWAHATI: The Serum Institute will apply within two weeks for the emergency use of the coronavirus vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and pharma giant AstraZeneca, the vaccine maker’s chief Adar Poonawalla said on Saturday after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“As of now, we don’t have anything in writing with the government of India on how many doses they will purchase but the indication is that it would be 300-400 million doses by July 2021,” he told reporters. “We are in the process of applying in the next two weeks for the emergency use,” he added.

Assuring about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine, Mr Poonawalla said, “At the moment the trials were more than enough for the efficacy. We might look at doing trials on group less than 18 years of age later on.”