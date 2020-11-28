Nepal PM submits separate document, rejects rival allegations

Kathmandu, Nov 28: Nepal’s protracted political crisis deepened on Saturday after embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli rejected Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda’s” accusations that he was running the government without consulting the party, and instead blamed his rival for non-cooperation in handling the party’s affairs.

In the much-awaited Central Secretariat meeting of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) on Saturday, Prime Minister Oli submitted a separate 38-page political document in response to the allegations made by party’s executive chairman “Prachanda”. Oli was responding to the allegations made against him by “Prachanda” in his 19-page political paper presented at the Secretariat meeting on November 18. In his report, Prachanda had accused Oli of running the government without consulting the party, failing to abide by the party’s due procedures and engaging in corruption.

Oli dismissed the allegations levelled against him by “Prachanda” while submitting the separate report, according to a senior Standing Committee member of the party. Oli, in his response, has accused chairman “Prachanda” of non-cooperation in handling the party’s affairs, as well as steering the government.

According to party Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha, the meeting took place at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar. The next meeting has been scheduled for December 1 at the party headquarters in Dhumbarahi on the outskirts of Kathmandu. (PTI)