Agatha urges for caution as festive season begins

TURA, Nov 29: The number of COVID-19 positive cases in West Garo Hills is rising steadily and a detailed statistical report compiled by the district surveillance team has revealed that there has been an increase in positivity rate in the district by as much as 6.48 per cent in the month of November itself. What is more worrisome is that the age group, most affected by the infection, is between ages 21 and 40 years.

These details were revealed on Saturday during a meeting to discuss issues relating to COVID management by the District COVID Committee at Tura district auditorium, which was attended by Tura Lok Sabha MP Agatha K Sangma.

The Tura MP has urged upon the public to exercise maximum caution given that the festive season has already begun with the celebration of Durga Puja, Diwali and the upcoming Christmas and New Year festivities.

“The festival season will continue till January along with the wedding season and therefore, it is difficult for us to stay away and isolate from these festivity and for this reason we need to be extra careful and follow necessary precautions such as wearing of mask, hand sanitization and social distancing for our own safety and that of others as well,” urged Agatha Sangma while addressing the COVID committee members at the auditorium.

While presenting the status report, district maternal and child health officer, Dr Ivonne M Sangma, mentioned that the most affected, 21-40 age group, belongs to the active mobile users which are being infected and somehow carrying over the disease to other elderly populations who are at high risk. To contain the spread, COVID protocols such as social distancing, wearing masks and behavioural change management are extremely necessary, she advised.

The Tura MP also pointed out that another area of concern was that of schoolchildren since schools would soon be reopening. “Children will find it difficult to control with matters regarding COVID protocol so it is up to heads of institutes to follow the directives notified by the government,” she added.

Given the frustration being vented by people over the pandemic situation, Agatha reminded the public representatives and officials to set an example by following the protocols because although the disease appears to seem normal like common flu, yet, it has the huge potential to drastically affect the lives of the people.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh revealed that the spike in positive cases began during the first and second week of November and immediate quarantine measures had to be taken including the declaration of those areas comprising Cherangre, Dobasipara and Chitoktak as containment zones for 14 days as few more cases were detected during contact tracing.

Ram Singh said that there is a need to hold meetings between officials and members of the local development committees in order to discuss matters relating to COVID management. One of the reasons for the rise in cases was that not everyone who have cough and fever are tested positive and there is a need for everyone having symptoms with breathing difficulties to immediately come forward and avail medical treatment to save one’s precious life, particularly those having comorbidity, who are most vulnerable to the disease, mentioned Ram Singh.

Rs 6 lakh realised from violators

West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police MGR Kumar, during the COVID management meeting, informed that till date an amount of Rs 6 lakh has been realised for compounding in connection with COVID-19 violations in the district and this also signified that people are not following the rules laid down. While sharing his observations, he said that people put on their face masks only when they see policemen and this trend is similar to the wearing of helmets by two-wheeler riders.