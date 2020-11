SHILLONG, Nov 29: On the eve of the 551st Guru Nanak Jayanti, also called Guru Parv, the Central Puja Committee has extended its greetings to the Sikh community and the people of Meghalaya. “Let the true spirit of Guru Nanak Jayanti bring peace, prosperity & happiness in the life of everyone,” the CPC said in a statement issued here.

The occasion celebrates the birth of the first Sikh guru — Guru Nanak, and is one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism.