All COVID Care Centres closed in Assam as cases decline

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has closed all COVID Care Centres and temporary shelters across the state following a substantial decline in the number of COVID-19 cases of late.

Addressing reporters on Monday, state health and family welfare minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that as on date, there are no COVID Care Centres or temporary shelters functioning in the state as the number of cases has come down considerably.

“Patients are now being treated in hospitals such as Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) and the COVID Care Hospital at Kalapahar,” Sarma said.

The weekly decline in the number of cases has been very steady during November, from 325 cases in the first week to 158 cases in the last week.

“Moreover, out of these cases (registered per week) about 20 to 22 cases are detected at the airport or railway station, which means that people coming to the state from outside are testing positive. So we have decided to keep testing stringent at the airport and railway station,” he said.

The health minister said that despite the COVID-19 situation in the state now “under control”, the state government would continue to remain alert and take stringent measures if the situation demanded.

“We have a contingency plan in place for meeting any eventuality,” Sarma said.

The health department is currently conducting about

20,000 to 25,000 sample tests on an average per day

Assam currently has just 3350 active COVID cases.