Prime Hub- centre for skill training of youth inaugurated at Songsak

TURA: The first rural centre named PRIME Hub for providing skill training to the youth in the region has been inaugurated by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma at Songsak’s Fables Spark Hills in East Garo Hills on Monday morning. Several dignitaries attended the inauguration of the centre, including Advisor to Chief Minister Thomas A Sangma, Govt Chief Whip Marcuise Marak, Siju – Rongara MLA Rakkam Sangma and Rongjeng MLA Jim Sangma. Managed by the missionary social organization NGO BAKDIL, the Chief Minister informed the gathering that PRIME Hub is an initiative of the government to ensure skill based learning to the youth of the State. He revealed that within the next few years as many as 50 such PRIME Hubs will be launched across the State to cater to the needs of skill based education. The objective of PRIME- Promotion and Incubation of Market Driven Enterprise, is to make entrepreneurship a preferred career choice for the youth of the State through creation of a dynamic and collaborative ecosystem that enables easy availability of credit, relevant technology, skilling and mentoring support and access to high leverage markets. Lauding the efforts of BAKDIL NGO for empowering SHGs and creating livelihood opportunities in over 2500 villages across the Garo Hills, the Chief Minister expressed that a collaborative approach with social organization and government will go a long way in enhancing the livelihood and income generating activities for the people. He expressed confidence that PRIME Hub under the abled leadership of Fr. Sunny Mavelil will cater to the local youth of Garo Hills in skilling them and ensuring them access to different job opportunities. Informing that 25 lakh people in Meghalaya is below the age of 20 years, the Chief Minister said, “It is a challenge for the government to create educational facilities, skilling institutes linked to job opportunities, however, we have prioritise this sector and PRIME Hub is one such initiative of the government to enable our youth to access to different income generating opportunities.” He also said that through PRIME Hub, the government will accord thrust on promoting entrepreneurship and act as a facilitator to ensure that different activities are linked to opportunities as access to market and credit facilities are provided for setting up of enterprises.